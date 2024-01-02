Alabama punter James Burnip earns Roll Tide Wire Player of the Game

Although the Rose Bowl did not end the way the Alabama Crimson Tide would have hoped for with a 27-20 loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, it’s always important to recognize those who made a positive impact on the game. For Alabama, it wasn’t an offensive or defensive player, instead, it was punter James Burnip.

Burnip put on a masterclass for punting on Monday with seven punts for an average of 50.3 yards with his longest punt going for 62 yards. Burnip was also able to pin the Michigan offense inside the 20-yard line on five different occasions which was critical in the field position matchup.

Burnip is a junior from Australia and is expected to return to Alabama for the 2023 season as one of the nation’s top punters.

