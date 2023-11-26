Alabama pulls off incredible Iron Bowl win with TD on 31-yard, 4th-and-goal

Alabama was out of the College Football Playoff picture and then the miracle of the Iron Bowl 2023 happened.

The Crimson Tide faced a fourth-and-goal from Auburn’s 31, making it fourth and forever, trailing the Tigers Saturday in the Iron Bowl by four points in the final minute.

The Tigers opted to rush two people and that gave ‘Bama QB Jalen Milroe as much time as he needed to find an open receiver.

Milroe unloaded and found Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end zone from 31 yards.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE! UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

With 43 seconds left and 4th & long, Auburn couldn’t keep Alabama out of the end zone 😬 pic.twitter.com/S5MDtz9xAC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Alabama won, 27-24, thanks to the 31-yard TD with 32 seconds left.

The final play of the game saw Alabama’s Terrion Arnold intercept a pass and return it to the Auburn 3 as time expired.

“The craziest, most unbelievable final 40 seconds of football that maybe you’ll ever see, unless you’ve been to The Iron Bowl before.” Alabama wins the 88th installment of the rivalry. pic.twitter.com/7toq4ryIeZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

A second loss would have knocked Alabama out of the CFP Playoff — no team with two losses has been chosen.

Now, Nick Saban and the Tide are somehow 11-1 and face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2.

Whew/

