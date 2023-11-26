Advertisement

Alabama pulls off incredible Iron Bowl win with TD on 31-yard, 4th-and-goal

Barry Werner
Alabama was out of the College Football Playoff picture and then the miracle of the Iron Bowl 2023 happened.

The Crimson Tide faced a fourth-and-goal from Auburn’s 31, making it fourth and forever, trailing the Tigers Saturday in the Iron Bowl by four points in the final minute.

The Tigers opted to rush two people and that gave ‘Bama QB Jalen Milroe as much time as he needed to find an open receiver.

Milroe unloaded and found Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end zone from 31 yards.

Alabama won, 27-24, thanks to the 31-yard TD with 32 seconds left.

The final play of the game saw Alabama’s Terrion Arnold intercept a pass and return it to the Auburn 3 as time expired.

A second loss would have knocked Alabama out of the CFP Playoff — no team with two losses has been chosen.

Now, Nick Saban and the Tide are somehow 11-1 and face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2.

