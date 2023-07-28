Alabama prospect pursuit: 2024 elite talents the Crimson Tide want

Alabama has 15 verbal commits in the 2024 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide are poised to have a good finish to the class by the time national signing day rolls around.

The coaching staff has prioritized the individual players and their abilities rather than rankings. Meaning Alabama is not interested in signing a set number of players or fulfilling a certain ranking. There are several highly-ranked recruits that Alabama has targeted while others are ranked relatively low.

Needless to say, Alabama has continued to recruit effortlessly to fill needs in the 2024 recruiting class. In 2023, Alabama finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. That is a major reason why Alabama is patiently evaluating and recruiting prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the recruits that Alabama is currently recruiting to join the 2024 recruiting class.

Running back

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Daniel Hill – 6-1 / 220 lbs. / Meridian High School / Meridian, MS Nathaniel Frazier – 5-10 / 210 lbs. / Mater Dei High School / Santa Ana, CA

Alabama has not landed a commitment at the running back position in the 2024 cycle. The Crimson Tide are pushing to land at least one running back. The three targets at this time are Daniel Hill and Nathaniel Frazier. Hill will be making his 11th trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for the end of July cookout. Hill’s recruitment is a tight one between Alabama and South Carolina. The good news is that Hill’s final visit will be to Alabama before he announces his commitment on August 23.

Frazier is being recruited by Alabama as well as a plethora of other schools. Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, and Auburn are the schools that are pushing to land Frazier’s commitment. As it stands, Georgia is the favorite with Alabama on the outside looking in. Frazier will likely commit before the start of his senior season.

Wide receiver

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Jefferson – 6-1 / 190 lbs. / Baylor School / Chattanooga, TN Koby Young – 6-0 / 170 lbs. / Holy Cross High School / New Orleans, Louisiana Micah Hudson – 5-11.5 / 195 lbs. / Lake Belton High School / Temple, Texas

Alabama currently has two wide receivers committed in the 2024 class: Rico Scott and Perry Thompson. The Tide are looking to add one or two more wide receivers to the class.

Amari Jefferson appears to be the most likely to commit to Alabama despite being a Tennessee baseball commit. Jefferson will be at Alabama’s end of July cookout and will announce his final decision on August 5. If I had to place a prediction as to where Jefferson will commit, it would be Alabama.

Koby Young has been to Alabama twice on unofficial visits. The Louisiana native has been committed to Georgia Tech since mid-June. In a recent interview with Roll Tide Wire, Young pointed out his strong relationship with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. “Our relationship has been up close and personal,” Young said. Alabama will continue to keep an eye on Young over the course of his senior season.

Micah Hudson is one of the more talented wide receivers in the country. Despite Texas Tech being the heavy favorite to land Hudson, the Crimson Tide have remained in contact with him. There seems to be mutual interest between the two and a fall visit is a possibility. As of right now, it remains a long shot that Hudson winds up in Alabama’s class, however.

Tight end

Syndication: FortCollins

Jay Lindsey – 6-4 / 235 lbs. / Patrician Academy / Butler, AL

The Alabama coaching staff has made it clear that they are open to signing two tight ends. Caleb Odom committed to the Crimson Tide two weeks ago. The other tight end that seems to be in play at this time is Jay Lindsey.

Lindsey received an offer from Alabama in June after a strong camp performance. The Alabama native grew up an Alabama fan but is currently committed to Mississippi State. There is a strong chance that Lindsey takes an official visit to Tuscaloosa in the fall. At this time, he remains locked in with the Bulldogs. If Alabama decides to sign one more tight end, I would bank on it being Lindsey.

Offensive tackle

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Seaton – 6-5 / 295 lbs. / IMG Academy / Washington, DC Favour Edwin – 6-8 / 290 lbs. / Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy / McDonough, GA

Alabama has already signed three interior offensive linemen in the 2024 class. Offensive line coach Eric Wolford has now turned his attention to the offensive tackle position. The two prospects that he and the rest of the coaching staff have their eyes on are Jordan Seaton and Favour Edwin.

Seaton took an official visit to Alabama in June. It has been the only official visit that Seaton has taken up to this point. Other programs like Florida, Ohio State, Miami, and Florida State are in the mix as well. Seaton took unofficial visits to each of those schools in the spring. His recruitment has been relatively quiet in recent months. In all likelihood, Seaton will make his decision in December. I still like Alabama’s chances, however.

Edwin has been to Alabama once but is scheduled to return for the end of July cookout this weekend. The Nigerian native will be playing his first season of American football in the fall. The coaching staff likes Edwin but will continue to recruit him throughout the course of his senior season. As of right now, Edwin’s recruitment seems to be a two-team race between Alabama and Florida. I would give Florida the slight lead at this time, but that could soon change following Edwin’s trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Defensive line

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Eddrick Houston – 6-3 / 255 lbs. / Buford High School / Buford, GA Dealyn Evans – 6-4.5 / 260 lbs. / Pine Tree High School / Longview, TX D’antre Robinson – 6-3.5 / 315 lbs. / Jones High School

Alabama has two interior defensive linemen committed in the ’24 class. In-state prospects Jeremiah Beaman and Isaia Faga joined the class in recent months. The three remaining targets appear to be Eddrick Houston, Dealyn Evans, and D’antre Robinson.

Houston has made five trips to Tuscaloosa thus far. He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on July 23. In recent months, Ohio State was seen as the favorite. However, his recruitment appears to be more open. Alabama seems to be making a late push to get Houston on campus this weekend. It is unclear if he will make the trip from Buford to Tuscaloosa. If he does, I like Alabama’s chances to land Houston with a commitment date set for Aug. 22.

Evans has been committed to Texas A&M since July of 2022, but Alabama has remained in contact. There has been some buzz that Evans could take an official visit to Tuscaloosa in the fall. If Evans makes it to campus, it could change a lot of things. Florida is also a school that has stayed in contact with Evans.

Robinson committed to Texas a little over a week ago, but Alabama will continue to recruit Robinson. The Tide hosted Robinson for an unofficial visit in June and offered him soon after. Alabama will look to get Robinson on campus for an official visit in the fall. The Alabama-Texas game could be a big weekend and Robinson could be in attendance. We will have to wait and see how things play out.

Edge rusher

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Solomon Williams – 6-2 / 255 lbs. / Carrollwood Day High School / Tampa, FL Danny Okoye – 6-4 / 240 lbs. / NOAH Homeschool / Tulsa, OK KingJoseph Edwards – 6-3.5 / 220 lbs. / Mill Creek High School / Hoschton, GA

Alabama does not have any edge rushers committed in the ’24 class. That could be a result of Alabama signing five-stars Yhonzae Pierre and Keon Keeley in the ’23 class. Nonetheless, outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and the rest of the coaching staff have continued to recruit a handful of EDGE prospects.

The one that has been on Alabama’s radar for several months is Solomon Williams. The Florida native took an official visit to Alabama in June and seems to be high on the Crimson Tide. Several other schools that are also pushing to land Williams’ commitment are Oregon and Texas. Williams will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa in the fall.

Danny Okoye made his first trip to Tuscaloosa earlier this week. Okoye took a two-day unofficial visit. Before the visit, Alabama was considered to be on the outside looking in. The recent trip to Tuscaloosa could make the Crimson Tide a contender. Okoye will likely return for an official visit in the fall. The biggest threats to land Okoye appear to be Oklahoma, Texas, and Tennessee.

KingJoseph Edwards will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the end of July cookout. Edwards surprisingly took an unofficial visit to Alabama in June. He listed Alabama in his top-8 but seems to be trending elsewhere. On3’s RPM favors Georgia to land Edwards’ commitment at this time. Obviously, things could change but Edwards appears to be a long shot to join Alabama’s class.

Linebacker

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Jernigan – 6-0.5 / 215 lbs. / Tupelo High School / Tupelo, MS Bradley Shaw – 6-0 / 220 lbs. / Hoover High School / Hoover, AL Cameron Pruitt – 6-2 / 185 lbs. / Theodore High School / Theodore, AL

Alabama has three linebacker commits (Justin Okoronkwo, Sterling Dixon, and Cayden Jones) in the ’24 recruiting class. The coaching staff would like to sign at least one more linebacker. The three most realistic options at this time are Tristan Jernigan, Bradley Shaw, and Cameron Pruitt.

Jernigan committed to Texas A&M at the beginning of May but has continued to hear from Alabama. Jernigan took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in late June. Jernigan seems like a potential flip candidate for the Crimson Tide.

Shaw has taken five unofficial visits to Alabama at this point. He has visited Alabama more than any other school. Auburn and Notre Dame are two programs that have had Shaw on campus multiple times. Alabama may or may not push to sign Shaw. That remains to be seen.

Pruitt has been committed to Miami for a little over a month but has kept in contact with the Alabama coaching staff. The Alabama native is a cousin of Alabama linebacker commit Sterling Dixon. That certainly helps Alabama’s chances if they intend to go after Pruitt. He was in Tuscaloosa this week working out for the coaching staff. His recruitment will be one to monitor in the coming months.

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Ellis Robinson IV – 6-0 / 175 lbs. / IMG Academy / New Haven, CT Devon Jordan – 5-10.5 / 170 lbs. / Union High School / Tulsa, OK

Alabama has three cornerback commits (Jaylen Mbakwe, Jameer Grimsley, and Zabien Brown) in the ’24 recruiting class. That has not stopped the Alabama cornerbacks coach from recruiting several other targets. Georgia commit Ellis Robinson IV and Devon Jordan have continued to hear from the Crimson Tide.

Robinson IV has been to Alabama four times and has a close relationship with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Robinson IV is also a former teammate of Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks. Despite being committed to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide have remained in steady contact with Robinson IV. Miami is another school that is working to flip his commitment. Alabama will need to get Robinson IV back in Tuscaloosa for an official visit to have any chance of flipping his commitment.

Jordan attended Alabama’s camp earlier in the week. The Oklahoma native received an offer from the coaching staff in May. If Alabama is looking to sign a fourth cornerback in this year’s class, Jordan could be a potential option. We will have to wait and see if Alabama continues to pursue Jordan. Big-12 schools like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are the two programs that seem to be trending for his commitment.

Safety

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Woodyard – 6-0.5 / 200 lbs. / St. John Bosco High School / Bellflower, CA KJ Bolden – 6-0 / 185 lbs. / Buford High School / Buford, GA Zavier Mincey – 6-2.5 / 175 lbs. / Mainland High School / Daytona Beach, FL Rydarrius “Red” Morgan – 5-11 / 175 lbs. / Central High School / Phenix City, AL Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – 5-11 / 175 lbs. / Gadsden City High School / Gadsden, AL

Alabama signed two safeties in the ’23 recruiting class: Brayson Hubbard and Caleb Downs. A large reason why Alabama has been patient to decide on which safety they want is largely due to Downs’ play in the spring. He has all but cemented himself as Alabama’s starting free safety. Alabama has recruited some high-profile safeties in the ’24 cycle.

One of those safety targets is KJ Bolden. The product of Buford High School has taken five visits to Alabama and seems to have a good relationship with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Bolden will announce his commitment on Aug. 5 between Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, and Auburn. Alabama feels confident that they can land Bolden.

Peyton Woodyard has been committed to Georgia since January but has remained in contact with the Alabama coaching staff. Woodyard’s father, Gerald Woodyard, grew up in Alabama and has been a lifelong Crimson Tide fan. The Woodyard’s made their way to Tuscaloosa for an official visit at the end of July and seemed to have enjoyed it. Woodyard’s recruitment has gotten oddly quiet over the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see if he makes a final decision before the start of his senior season or decides to wait until national signing day.

Zavier Mincey took an unofficial visit to Alabama in June. The Alabama coaching staff has kept in contact with the Florida native. Mincey will be taking an official visit to Miami this weekend. The five schools that are vouching for Mincey’s commitment at this time are Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and UCF. Alabama is hopeful that Mincey will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa in the fall.

Rydarrius Morgan committed to Florida State on July 4 but has also remained in contact with Alabama. Morgan will be on campus this weekend for the end-of-July cookout. Morgan’s high school teammate, Isaia Faga is committed to the Crimson Tide. That could certainly increase Alabama’s chances of flipping Morgan’s commitment in the long run. As of now, he seems to be locked in with the Seminoles.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. received an offer from Alabama following a strong camp performance earlier in the week. He is the son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick Jr. grew up an Alabama fan and has always liked the Crimson Tide. It may seem far-fetched for him to commit to Alabama soon after receiving an offer. However, he is a name to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire