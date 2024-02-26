What is Alabama projected to be seeded in March Madness after Kentucky loss?

The No. 13 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their ugliest loss of the season on Saturday as they fell on the road against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. It was all Big Blue as they raced out to an ugly 58-42 halftime lead over the Tide and never looked back en route to a 117-95 victory. Kentucky shot lights out all afternoon as they were a staggering 63.1% from the field and 54.2% from three.

Optically, losing a game by 22 points is not a good look for the committee with March less than a week away. Especially when you consider all three of Alabama’s losses in SEC play have come by at least 17 points against some of the better teams in the conference in Auburn, Tennessee and now obviously Kentucky.

Despite all that, the Tide still control their own destiny to win the SEC with the Volunteers coming to town next Saturday. Even though the fans may have overreacted to Alabama’s loss against Kentucky, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi did not as he still projects the Crimson Tide to be a three seed in March Madness. In fact, he has them as the highest three-seed as the No. 9 team overall.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire