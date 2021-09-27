Who is Alabama projected to face in the College Football Playoff?

The 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide team, which currently sits as the top-ranked program in the nation, may be full of newer faces, but is just as strong as previous years.

Nick Saban looks to win national championship No. 8 as a coach and bring national title No. 19 to Tuscaloosa this season.

Well, as the only team from last year’s four College Football Playoff teams to currently be ranked inside the top four.

ESPN college football analysts predict their top-four teams that they think will make the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.

Here are the predictions for the Crimson Tide:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Oregon

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Penn State

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Cincinnati

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Penn State

David M. Hale: 2. Penn St vs. 3. Alabama

Chris Low: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Arkansas

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Penn State

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 2. Alabama vs. 3. Oregon

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Iowa

Mark Schlabach: 2. Alabama vs. 3. Iowa

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Penn State

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Penn State

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they look to finish the 2021 season with a win and another national title to their name.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.