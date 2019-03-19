Alabama Pro Day draws impressive roster of NFL evaluators

You can sometimes tell just how talented a roster a college has put together by seeing who attends the Pro Day. On that score, Nick Saban has put together a powerhouse at Alabama.

According to Andrew Groover of NFL Network, those in attendance at Alabama’s Pro Day today include Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Raiders GM Mike Mayock, 49ers GM John Lynch, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, Lions GM Bob Quinn, Titans GM Jon Robinson, Bills GM Brandon Beane, Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Panthers GM Marty Hurney.

The most players from one school ever selected in the first round of any NFL draft was six, by the Miami Hurricanes in 2004. Alabama has a chance to tie that record this year, with six players who have been listed as first-rounders in various mock drafts: Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, safety Deionte Thompson, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson.

That’s a lot of talent, and a lot of NFL decision-makers want to see that talent up close.