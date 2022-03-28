Alabama pro day among several Saints fans should keep an eye on this week

With the 2022 NFL draft fast approaching, colleges across the country are now hosting their pro day workouts and allowing their players another chance to make an impression on visiting NFL scouts. For some draft prospects it’ll be their first workout in front of pro teams, while others will be looking to improve upon their combine numbers. The New Orleans Saints will be traveling far and wide this week to make contact with some draft prospects on their radar, and it’s good to know where they could be headed.

There are a couple of important things to note for these workouts. Don’t let one afternoon define your opinion for a player. If a number gets you excited, go back and see if it translates to his play. Also don’t immediately trust a huge jump in performance from the combine. Pro day numbers are usually a bit higher than what you’ll see at the combine, if somethings stands out as much different, you can probably find the real number somewhere in the middle.

Here are the important pro days to watch this upcoming week:

Monday, March 28: North Carolina

AP Photo/Butch Dill

While Jameis Winston is under contract again for the New Orleans Saints, many believe that the team could still draft a younger quarterback in the draft. Sam Howell checks a lot of boxes for a quarterback, but still some are non-believers in him at the next level due to some accuracy concerns. His big arm should help him on his pro day and make it fun to keep up with.

Running back Ty Chandler is another name to keep an eye on as the Saints still search for more talent to add to the room.

Monday, March 28: Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Florida may not be the closest school to Louisiana fans’ hearts, but they have a ton of intriguing talent this year. Defensive lineman Zachary Carter could be the answer to the Saints interior defensive line needs. Dameon Pierce is a bowling ball-type back that could learn a lot from Mark Ingram, in terms of having a long, physical NFL career. Linebacker Jeremiah Moon is the more versatile defender coming out of the Swamp this year, and could post some crazy pro-day numbers to go with his impressive combine.

Tuesday, March 29: Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has a ton of players that catch my eye in this draft process. Tight end Cade Otton is near the top of that list, and while he was injured at the combine, he should do drills at his pro day and can potentially set himself apart in this class. His teammates Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon are also really good players at cornerback, and should the Saints be looking for the best players available early one, these two could be options.

Wednesday, March 30: Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This one is pretty self-explanatory. While star wide receiver Jameson Williams won’t be working out, Alabama always has plenty of talent to showcase. Brian Robinson Jr. is a fun player, to continue the trend of running backs on display. John Metchie is a highly talented receiver who has been kind of lost in the shuffle this off-season. Phidarian Mathis is another defensive lineman. Should the Saints be interested in linebacker, Christian Harris will be on display. There are more to name, just be sure to keep an eye on Alabama.

Wednesday, March 30: Baylor

AP Photo/Jerry Larson, File

Versatile safety Jalen Pitre is a staff favorite over here at Saints Wire, and definitely could still have a role on this defense post-Marcus Maye signing. The combine was a great day for the Baylor Bears, as everyone posted crazy numbers. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the roster fairs, as it is chock-full of NFL talent.

Friday, April 1: Oregon

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

This Oregon pro day is hopefully no April Fools Joke, as there will be some players I think will do really well given the chance at the next level. Outside of the one player the Saints won’t have a chance to get, pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, players like defensive back Verone McKinley, wide receiver Johnny Johnson, and running back CJ Verdell will be looking to make names for themselves.

Other pro day workouts

Monday, March 28

Florida A&M: S Markquese Bell

Washington State: OT Abraham Lucas, RB Max Borghi

Tuesday, March 29

Purdue: WR David Bell

West Virginia: RB Leddie Brown

NC State: RB Zonovan Knight, WR Emeka Emezie

Wednesday, March 30

Tennessee: WR Velus Jones, OG Cade Mays

Wake Forest: WR Jaquarii Roberson

Maryland: S Nick Cross, TE Chigo Okonkwo

Colorado State: TE Trey McBride

Miami: WR Charleston Rambo, RB Cam’Ron Harris

Florida International: RB D’vonte Price

Thursdary, March 31st

Appalachain State: LB D’Marco Jackson, DB Shaun Jolly

Texas Tech: WR Erik Ezukanma

Western Kentucky: QB Bailey Zappe, LB DeAngelo Malone

Friday, April 1st

Houston: DL Logan Hall, CB Marcus Jones

Kentucky: OL Darian Kinnard, WR Wan’Dale Robinson

