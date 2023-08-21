Alabama predicted to lose to this SEC opponent for second consecutive season

Alabama’s 2022 season ended with 11 wins and an impressive Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State, the Big 12 conference champion. The Crimson Tide looks to bounce back and return to the playoffs in 2023.

Nick Saban’s team suffered two losses by a combined total of three points to Tennessee and LSU, both games took place on the road. Neyland Stadium and Death Valley got the best of Alabama, which held the program back from the College Football Playoff.

The Tide’s 2023 schedule poses numerous challenges, but the revenge games against the Tigers of Baton Rouge and the Volunteers will be played in Tuscaloosa, which should help. However, Alabama may suffer a second consecutive loss against LSU, as ESPN’s Mark Schlabach predicts.

“It’s basically a toss-up on which team will win the SEC West, but I’m going with the Tigers because of quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Tigers’ stout front seven on defense,” writes Schlabach. “Daniels has to be better throwing the ball down the field for LSU’s offense to prosper. There are also some holes in the secondary at DB U. Alabama is going to be steaming mad after falling to the Tigers 32-31 in overtime in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last season. I just don’t trust Alabama’s quarterbacks and receiver corps, which was pretty underwhelming last season. The Tide’s offensive line also has to play much better after surrendering 167 tackles for loss and 63 sacks the past two seasons combined.”

The deciding factor in this game fir Schlabach is the uncertainty at multiple positions for the Crimson Tide. Currently, the team lacks a clear starter as the three-man race is ongoing. Also, the wide receiver group has been relatively unreliable leading into the 2023 season.

It’s wort mentioning, however, that this game doesn’t take place for a few months. The late-season contest could decide the outcome of the SEC West. While all of Schlabach’s concerns are valid, some issues will sort themselves out, and much will change. There’s no telling how both teams will look in the November meeting between the two historical programs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season begins.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire