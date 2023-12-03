Can Alabama make the playoff? SEC title win vs. Georgia gives Crimson Tide a chance at CFP

Alabama’s win against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta did more than just deliver coach Nick Saban’s team its eighth conference title in the past 12 years.

It gave the Crimson Tide a significant boost in its hopes to make yet another College Football Playoff.

Alabama’s 27-24 victory against the two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs seems to have prevented them from becoming the first program to win three titles in a row since Minnesota in the 1930s while snapping their FBS-high 29-game win streak. It also added the most impressive bullet point yet on the Tide’s resume, which now includes a 12-1 record and a conference championship in a league that has produced the past four national champions.

An SEC crown, impressive as it is, does not guarantee Alabama a place in the four-team playoff field.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama College Football Playoff path: What Texas' Big 12 championship means for Crimson Tide

The Tide was No. 8 in the most recent playoff selection committee rankings, putting it last among Power Five teams with fewer than two losses this season and putting it behind a handful of teams it will have to bypass in order to crack the top four.

Some of that work has already been done for it. No. 5 Oregon’s loss to Washington in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship dropped the Ducks to 11-2 and effectively eliminated them from playoff consideration (no team has made the playoff in the event’s 10-year history with more than a single loss).

Can Alabama make College Football Playoff?

Alabama’s hopes of qualifying for the playoff took a sizable hit on Saturday afternoon, however, when No. 7 Texas rolled past Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Longhorns head into the postseason with a 12-1 record, with one of those wins looming much larger than the others.

On Sept. 9, then-No. 10 Texas knocked off then-No. 3 Alabama 34-24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in a game in which the Longhorns outgained the Tide 454-362. While it can be an arduous task to differentiate between one-loss teams from Power Five conferences, Texas’ Week 2 win gives the committee a straightforward tie-breaker: when the two teams faced off, the Longhorns not only won, but did so by double digits and with the added difficulty of playing on the road in front of 100,000 fans.

Will that victory be enough to be a deciding factor nearly three full months later? For as much as Alabama has improved over the course of the season, the loss to Texas still stands as a costly stumble, one that could very likely prevent it from making its eighth-ever playoff appearance.

There’s one more variable, though, that could ultimately catapult the Tide into the playoff:

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football ends Georgia win streak to take SEC championship, make playoff case

On Saturday night, No. 4 Florida State will take on No. 14 Louisville in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seminoles are just one of three remaining unbeaten Power Five teams — No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Washington are the others — but are in a potentially perilous position.

Florida State is already without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury in a win last month against North Alabama. Compounding the Seminoles’ problems is that backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is a game-time decision with a head injury. If Rodemaker doesn’t play, Florida State will turn to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, a true freshman.

Rodemaker was in pads and warming up before the game, but with all of the uncertainty surrounding the program, and with the team already down its best and most important offensive player, the Seminoles are a 1.5-point underdog, according to odds from BetMGM.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama College Football Playoff path: Win vs. Georgia in SEC championship is only first step

If Florida State loses that game, it will drop from the top four and open up a spot for Alabama. If it wins, there could be some question about the strength of its candidacy without Travis, who was a leading Heisman Trophy contender before he went down, but no undefeated Power Five champion has ever been excluded from the playoff.

Alabama could also be helped with an Iowa win against Michigan in the Big Ten championship game, but the Hawkeyes are a 21.5-point underdog.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Can Alabama make CFP after win vs. Georgia in SEC championship game?