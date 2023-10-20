Alabama’s playoff chances change drastically with either outcome vs. Tennessee

Alabama football’s early-season loss to Texas at home set the Crimson Tide back, but it did not rule them out of the College Football Playoff. It has been an uphill battle for Alabama since Week 2, and the team has yet to return to the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

So far, the Crimson Tide has won every game, though some have not been pretty. The general consensus is that if the Tide can finish the regular season 11-1 and win the SEC championship, then they have a legitimate shot at reaching the playoffs.

This Saturday’s test against Tennessee will be big in boosting, or eliminating, any and all playoff hopes.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) offers the statistical chances that Alabama will make the playoffs with a win and a loss.

“If Alabama exacts revenge for last year’s 52-49 defeat in Knoxville, Nick Saban’s group with have a 31% chance of making the CFP, per the predictor. If Tennessee wins, its chances rise to 5%.”

To make a long story short, Alabama must win this game to at least compete for a chance to reach the College Football Playoff.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire