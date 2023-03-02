Was Alabama playing tackle football against Auburn basketball? Bruce Pearl thinks so

TUSCALOOSA — Auburn basketball went into Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday and nearly took down No. 2 Alabama. After going to overtime, though, it was the Crimson Tide that prevailed with a five-point victory.

Part of the reason for Alabama's success in the extra period was due to the fact that three Tigers − Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams − had fouled out. Broome and Williams were disqualified by the end of regulation, and Flanigan committed his fifth infraction with just over three minutes remaining in overtime.

Broome fouled out with 7:31 remaining in the second half after Williams lofted him a pass inside with the smaller Mark Sears on his hip. Jahvon Quinerly came over the top for a steal attempt. Both Broome and Quinerly went for the ball and Broome went crashing to the floor.

There was a skirmish afterward that led to a review. The officials ultimately gave Quinerly and Wendell Green Jr. a pair of technical fouls, called Broome for his fifth common foul and ejected two Alabama players − Charles Bediako and Rylan Griffen.

When asked if he received an explanation from the referees, Pearl explained what happened from his perspective.

"Well, I've got to go watch the play," Pearl said. "... There was a pass over the top and three guys kind of tackled him. That play? We're at Alabama, they play football over there in the football stadium. We threw the ball (and) a couple of defensive backs climbed on his back. Then the ball went out of bounds, I guess. I don't know. It was some sort of a scuffle. Our bench stayed on the bench and they had some guys come off, I guess.

"So, the explanation was (it was) his fifth foul."

Pearl additionally addressed how impactful losing Broome was down the stretch and the the overarching issues he has with how Broome is officiated.

"He's our starting center," Pearl said. "(He) probably shoots the fewest number of free throws of any center in the league. And he's in foul trouble every game."

He also expressed his frustration on the Auburn radio broadcast following the loss.

"I'm sick and tired of our guys getting smashed down there," Pearl said. "Smashed. ... Dylan Cardwell is hurt, he's probably not going to play against Tennessee because of his injury. We need his physicality. He got fouled down there at the end of the game. ...

"We were incredibly outmanned at the end. We had 3-4 guys on the bench in foul trouble. Joke."

The Tigers finish their regular season against Tennessee on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Neville Arena.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl gives the team instruction during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Bruce Pearl says Alabama was playing football defense vs. Auburn basketball