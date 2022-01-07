Alabama players to watch in CFP championship rematch with Georgia

When Alabama and Georgia face off on Jan. 10 in the CFP national championship, there will be as much NFL talent collectively on the field as a college football game could possibly have.

Both the Tide and Bulldogs are littered with future next-level stars and the SEC title game rematch is destined to be one to remember.

Alabama dominated Georiga a month ago in Atlanta 41-24. Bryce Young picked apart the Bulldog secondary and the Tide defense made the plays when they needed to, including a Jordan Battle pick-six to seal the victory.

The Bulldogs are fired up for the rematch and Alabama is focused on winning back-to-back titles for the first time in playoff history.

Before the two titans of college football clash, let’s take a look at five of the boys from ‘Bama that fans should look for in the contest.

Phidarian Mathis

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Mathis will be key in limiting the rushing attack from Georgia. Mathis has the ability to make plays in the backfield and put the Bulldog offense in long down and distance situations.

Emil Ekiyor/Chris Owens

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Both Emil Ekiyor and Chris Owens were injured in the semifinal matchup with Cincinnati. Now, as Monday draws near, the entire right side of the offensive line is questionable for the title game. Coach Saban is “hopeful” that both Ekiyor and Owens will be able to go against the Bulldogs. If not, I imagine we would see freshman JC Latham at right guard and sophomore Damion George at right tackle.

Brian Branch

News Joshua L Jones

Brian Branch is playing the best football of his young college career. His versatility will be critical as the Alabama defense will attempt to slow down Georgia’s tight end Brock Bowers who had a great performance against the Tide in the SEC Championship.

Ja'Corey Brooks

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ja’Corey Brooks is slowly coming into his own as a wide receiver for the Tide. We saw Brooks step up against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, hauling in the game-tying touchdown reception.

Story continues

Last week, in the absence of John Metchie against Cincinnati, we saw Brooks step up his game once again.

Brooks will need to step up one more time on Monday night against the vaunted Bulldog defense. This could be the night the world learns the name, Ja’Corey Brooks.

Bryce Young

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

I have said it time and time again, championship games are won by championship quarterbacks. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young carved up the Bulldog defense in the first contest and he will need to do much of the same on Monday night.

