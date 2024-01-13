Can Alabama players transfer after Nick Saban's retirement? Transfer portal rules, explained

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban lit the college football world on fire after announcing his plans to retire from coaching on Wednesday.

Saban spent 17 seasons coaching the Crimson Tide, winning nine SEC championships and six national titles. He played a crucial role in ensuring that Alabama consistently secured outstanding recruiting classes each season.

With Saban ready to move on from coaching full time, many current Crimson Tide players who committed to play football for Alabama (and, more importantly, Saban) now have the opportunity to look elsewhere to continue their playing careers. The NCAA allows a special 30-day window that opened after Saban's retirement.

How many players Alabama will lose to the portal remains to be seen, even after the hiring of Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace Saban. Quarterback Jalen Milroe on Friday night told fans he was staying, whereas receiver Isaiah Bond earlier in the day entered the transfer portal. A handful of other players have also entered their names into the portal in the wake of Saban's retirement.

Here's what you need to know about the transfer window after Saban's retirement.

Can Alabama players transfer after Nick Saban's retirement?

Yes, players on Alabama's team can enter the transfer portal, even after the window to enter closed earlier in January. The NCAA allows for a special special 30-day window to open if the head coach leaves the program for any reason — in Saban's case, retirement.

Per NCAA Rule 14.5.5.2.11, "Head Coach Departure Prior to Initial Full-Time Enrollment Exception," football players can transfer if the following conditions are met:

(A) The student has not previously enrolled as a full-time student in a regular term (semester or quarter) of a collegiate institution

(B) The head coach at the student's previous institution left the institution after the student met a condition affecting transfer status ... and before the start of the next regular academic term (e.g., fall semester).

When does the transfer portal close?

Any Alabama player can enter the portal until Feb. 9, 2024, and freely seek offers from other programs, even within the SEC, which is usually restricted at this time. So, for some Crimson Tide players, Saban's exit could spell a change of scenery.

Entering the portal isn't a guarantee of a move, but it gives Alabama players a chance to assess their options under the new leadership and potentially find a better fit elsewhere. This could lead to some roster reshuffling in the coming weeks, adding another layer of intrigue to the aftermath of Saban's retirement.

NCAA transfer portal windows for football

The NCAA has two main periods for players to explore different opportunities across college football through the transfer portal: the winter and spring windows, the dates for which are below:

Winter: Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 to Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Spring: Tuesday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 30

The winter window, which took place from Dec. 4, 2023 to Jan. 2, was a 30-day window for players to showcase their talent to new programs. An additional five-day extension was granted for players whose teams, such as Alabama, reached the College Football Playoff or New Year's Six bowls.

Players who missed the winter transfer period can gear up for the spring window, a 15-day period starting on April 15. While not as bustling as the winter window, it still provides an opportunity to make a switch, albeit in a slightly less crowded field.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: NCAA transfer portal rules after Nick Saban's retirement at Alabama