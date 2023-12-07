Alabama players on All-SEC coaches' team: Offense, defense, special teams selections
The all-SEC coaches' teams were released Tuesday, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide was incredibly well-represented.
Alabama football led the league in appearances with 10 players (Will Reichard appeared twice) on the first and second teams. The staunch Alabama secondary was especially well-recognized, with three of five defensive backs hailing from Tuscaloosa.
Kool-Aid McKinstry and freshman phenom Caleb Downs were among the first-teamers, along with Terrion Arnold. SEC Defensive Player of the Year Dallas Turner was recognized among linebackers.
On offense, JC Latham was Alabama's lone offensive representative as part of the first team offensive line. Will Reichard, who broke the FBS scoring record this season, was also recognized as the first-team place kicker and second-team kickoff specialist.
Here's a full look at the Crimson Tide players recognized.
Alabama all-SEC football honorees
The Crimson Tide's 10 players who picked up all-SEC distinction Tuesday are:
OL JC Latham, first team offense
DL Jason Eboigbe, first team defense
LB Dallas Turner, first team defense
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, first team defense
DB Caleb Downs, first team defense
DB Terrion Arnold, first team defense
K Will Reichard, first team special teams
LS Kneeland Hibbett, first team special teams
OL Tyler Booker, second team offense
P James Burnip, second team special teams
K Will Reichard, second team special teams
Here's a look at the full all-SEC rosters for offense, defense, and special teams across both teams.
SEC all-conference football team 2023
* Indicates tie in the voting (not broken), Alabama players in bold.
First-team offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: JC Latham, Alabama
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
OL: Will Campbell, LSU
OL: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
All-Purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
First-team defense
DL: Darius Robinson, Missouri
DL: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB: Caleb Downs, Alabama*
DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
First-team special teams
Place Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama
Punter: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
Return Specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Kickoff Specialist: Cam Little, Arkansas
Long Snapper: Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
Long Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second-team offense
QB: Carson Beck, Georgia
RB: Ray Davis, Kentucky
RB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR: Brian Thomas, LSU
WR: Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE: Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE: Trey Knox, South Carolina*
TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL: Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL: Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL: Emery Jones, LSU
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C: Eli Cox, Kentucky
All-Purpose: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Second-team defense
DL: Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL: Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB: Harold Perkins, LSU
LB: Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB: Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB: Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
DB: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Second-team special teams
Place Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
Punter: James Burnip, Alabama*
Punter: Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
Return Specialist: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Kickoff Specialist: Will Reichard, Alabama
Long Snapper: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama players on All-SEC coaches' team: Offense, defense, special teams