Alabama players on All-SEC coaches' team: Offense, defense, special teams selections

The all-SEC coaches' teams were released Tuesday, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide was incredibly well-represented.

Alabama football led the league in appearances with 10 players (Will Reichard appeared twice) on the first and second teams. The staunch Alabama secondary was especially well-recognized, with three of five defensive backs hailing from Tuscaloosa.

Kool-Aid McKinstry and freshman phenom Caleb Downs were among the first-teamers, along with Terrion Arnold. SEC Defensive Player of the Year Dallas Turner was recognized among linebackers.

On offense, JC Latham was Alabama's lone offensive representative as part of the first team offensive line. Will Reichard, who broke the FBS scoring record this season, was also recognized as the first-team place kicker and second-team kickoff specialist.

Here's a full look at the Crimson Tide players recognized.

Alabama all-SEC football honorees

The Crimson Tide's 10 players who picked up all-SEC distinction Tuesday are:

OL JC Latham, first team offense

DL Jason Eboigbe, first team defense

LB Dallas Turner, first team defense

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, first team defense

DB Caleb Downs, first team defense

DB Terrion Arnold, first team defense

K Will Reichard, first team special teams

LS Kneeland Hibbett, first team special teams

OL Tyler Booker, second team offense

P James Burnip, second team special teams

K Will Reichard, second team special teams

Here's a look at the full all-SEC rosters for offense, defense, and special teams across both teams.

SEC all-conference football team 2023

* Indicates tie in the voting (not broken), Alabama players in bold.

First-team offense

First-team defense

First-team special teams

Place Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama

Punter: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

Return Specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Kickoff Specialist: Cam Little, Arkansas

Long Snapper: Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

Long Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second-team offense

Second-team defense

Second-team special teams

Place Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Punter: James Burnip, Alabama*

Punter : Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

Return Specialist: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Kickoff Specialist: Will Reichard, Alabama

Long Snapper: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama players on All-SEC coaches' team: Offense, defense, special teams