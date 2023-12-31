Alabama players refuse to miss out on their Friday tradition with Tuscaloosa restaurant

A total of 2,022 miles separates the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. However, that didn’t stop a small group of Crimson Tide players from following a tradition they’ve had all season long.

The Tide will face No. 1 Michigan on Jan. 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal.

Associate Athletics Director of Sports Medicine, Jeff Allen, shared a post to social media showing a small group, featuring quarterback Jalen Milroe and defensive back Terrion Arnold, holding a tray of biscuits.

“Every Friday morning, this crew has breakfast at the Waysider in Tuscaloosa,” writes Allen. “Mrs. Linda at the Waysider shipped some of her famous biscuits to us in California! The 1925 Bama team brought their own water to the Rose Bowl, the 2023 team brought their own biscuits! Roll Tide!”

Every Friday morning this crew has had breakfast at the Waysider in Tuscaloosa. Mrs. Linda at the Waysider shipped some of her famous biscuits to us in California! The 1925 Bama team brought their own water to the Rose Bowl, the 2023 team brought their own biscuits! Roll Tide! pic.twitter.com/TFe9bvBHb1 — Jeff Allen (@makennahsdad) December 31, 2023

Whether the tradition is superstitious or not, it’s important to have players feeling good before games, especially one so far away from home. Maybe some biscuits from Tuscaloosa will give the Crimson Tide an edge over the Wolverines!

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs get underway.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire