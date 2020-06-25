Alabama players, Nick Saban come together for powerful video speaking out against racism

The Alabama football program released a powerful video Thursday speaking out against racism, embracing diversity and calling for unity.

The video includes several of Alabama’s star players and head coach Nick Saban with a script written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. In the video, the players speak about honoring and acknowledging the past while striving to build “a better, more just future.”

“On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first,” they say. “In this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters. We speak for justice, for fairness, for equality, for a greater understanding. We stand together against racism, against brutality, against violence for a better world.”

In the video, the players speak about listening “with an open heart and mind” to the perspective of others and understanding the pain they may experience before reaching a poignant crescendo, “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”

“We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen, we choose to hear and understand others’ perspectives. Let’s listen, let’s unite. Because all lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

