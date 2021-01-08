DeVonta Smith caps Heisman win with Biletnikoff and Maxwell Awards

DeVonta Smith has two more major college football awards.

Smith won the Maxwell Award (best offensive player) and Biletnikoff Award (best receiver) on Thursday night, two days after he became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991.

He’s also the first receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Maxwell Award. Smith beat out Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and teammate Mac Jones for the award with a season that’s included 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 22 total touchdowns.

Smith’s two wins on Thursday night during the awards show on ESPN led an Alabama domination of the awards. Jones won the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback), offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman), center Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Award (best center) and Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award (best running back).

The rush of Alabama award wins is unsurprising to anyone who has watched college football this year. The No. 1 Crimson Tide have the nation’s most explosive offense with Jones completing over 75 percent of his passes and both Smith and Harris capable of taking over a game at any moment. Harris has scored 27 TDs in 2020 and rushed for 1,387 yards.

Harris, Jones and Smith are the first trio of teammates to take home the awards for best QB, best RB and best wide receiver in the same season. The Crimson Tide take on Ohio State on Monday for the national championship and the chance to cap a 12-0 season.

Maxwell (best offensive player): DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Davey O’Brien (best QB): Mac Jones, Alabama

Doak Walker (best RB): Najee Harris, Alabama

Biletnikoff (best WR): DeVonta Smith, Alabama

John Mackey (best TE): Kyle Pitts, Florida

Outland (best interior lineman): Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Rimington (best center): Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Bednarik (best defensive player): Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Butkus (best LB): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Jim Thorpe (best DB): Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Ray Guy (best punter): Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Lou Groza (best kicker): Jose Borregales, Miami

