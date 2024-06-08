Alabama pitcher Riley Quick announces return for 2025 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program received some positive news on Friday afternoon regarding the 2025 season. Right-handed pitcher Riley Quick announced that he would return to the Crimson Tide via social media.

Quick was an impactful arm for Alabama during the 2023 season. Quick finished with a 1-1 record and a 3.68 earned run average as a freshman. In 22 innings pitched, Quick struck out 26 batters. He also held opponents to a .244 batting average.

Quick was expected to be a key arm in Alabama’s starting rotation for the 2024 season. However, the Alabama native suffered a season-ending injury following his first career start against Manhattan. The injury required him to have Tommy John surgery.

Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn is optimistic about the future of the Alabama baseball program. Quick’s return could create even more intrigue in Tuscaloosa for the 2025 season and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire