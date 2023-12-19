Alabama picks up big-time commitment from former 5-star, Texas A&M DL Lebbeus ‘LT’ Overton

The Alabama football team just landed a huge addition to its roster for the 2024-2025 season. The Crimson Tide reeled in a commitment from Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Lebbeus “LT” Overton.

Overton spent two seasons in College Station. The former five-star prospect was originally slated to be a member of the 2023 recruiting class. However, he reclassified so that he would be able to play alongside his older brother, Micaiah.

Over the course of his college career, Overton has recorded 48 tackles and one sack.

Upon entering the transfer portal, Overton took official visits to South Carolina and Alabama. In the end, the Crimson Tide was able to land his commitment. The Alabama coaching staff recruited Overton to be a defensive end. This means he would play a role similar to Alabama senior Justin Eboigbe.

Overton joins a stout defensive line group heading into next season. He will be accompanied by Jaheim Oatis, James Smith, Tim Keenan III, and Damon Payne.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire