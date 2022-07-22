Alabama picked by media as favorite to win SEC

Alabama football had an odd season in 2021. Though most Crimson Tide fans would consider it a down year, the team still claimed a conference title and made an appearance in the national championship game.

Now, heading into 2022, there seems to be a sense of confidence within the program. A desire for a revenge tour, similar to what the program did in 2020 after missing the College Football Playoff altogether.

Recently, media members from all across the nation gathered in Atlanta for the 2022 SEC media days event. Members of the media had the opportunity to speak with players and coaches about the upcoming season. They also had the opportunity to submit their projections for the season.

Alabama is the projected winner of the SEC West and members of the media predict the Crimson Tide will defeat Georgia in the SEC championship.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2022 offseason continues.

