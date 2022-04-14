Alabama’s path to the College Football Playoff in 2022 explained

Alabama’s 2021 football season was a wild one: Nick Saban finally lost to a former assistant coach, as the Crimson Tide were defeated on the road against Texas A&M and the team lacked leadership and consistency but still managed to make it all the way to the national championship game.

The Crimson Tide will return a lot of talent for the upcoming 2022 season, but will the program be able to make a run for national title No. 19?

ESPN’s Heather Dinich recently explained the Crimson Tide’s path to the College Football Playoff using statistical analysis and reasoning.

Though it’s not easy, it is definitely a possibility that Alabama, once again, finishes the season ranked in the CFP top-four teams and has the opportunity to go for it all.

Back-to-back SEC titles?

According to Dinich, the Crimson Tide have a 50% chance to win the SEC just one year after defeating No. 1 Georgia in the conference title game in 2021.

A spot in the College Football Playoff

Dinich utilizes the numbers, once again, and shows that Alabama has a 79% chance to be one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoffs and compete for a national championship.

Chance to play for the national title

The final percentage Dinich uses is the one to show what chance Alabama has to play for a national title. According to ESPN, Alabama has a 52% chance to be one of the final two teams standing to win it all.

Alabama's biggest obstacle

Dinich states that she believes the biggest hurdle Alabama will have to overcome is the same team that defeated them in the final game of the year last season.

“It’s still Georgia. Georgia has a 90% chance to win the SEC East Division, while Alabama has an 85% chance to win the West, according to FPI, so it’s not only possible but likely they will face each other in the SEC championship again. Odds are that Georgia hasn’t forgotten what happened last time.”

What the CFP Committee will like about the Crimson Tide

Dinich doesn’t shy away from the narrative that the College Football Playoff Committee likes their SEC football.

“S-E-C! S-E-C! Even as committee members have rotated, one constant over the past eight seasons has been multiple SEC teams ranked — including four-loss teams like Arkansas and Texas A&M last year. That always helps Alabama’s strength of schedule.”

What the committee won't like about Alabama

Alabama will have. great early-season resume boost in a road game against Texas. Dinich believes a loss in that game would drastically hurt the Crimson Tides CFP dreams.

“A Sept. 10 loss at Texas. This is the Crimson Tide’s one chance in the nonconference schedule to impress the committee with a Power 5 road win. If the Longhorns are as good as ESPN’s FPI is giving them credit for, this could go a long way in overcoming a league loss or — gasp — helping the Tide sneak in if they don’t win the division. But if Alabama can’t beat Texas, its nonconference wins against Utah State, Austin Peay and Louisiana Monroe aren’t going to help.”

