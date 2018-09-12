Alabama Pastor Destroys Own Nike Gear During Anti-Colin Kaepernick Sermon

The senior pastor of a church in Alabama destroyed his own Nike gear during a sermon in which he criticized the sports brand’s advertising deal with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Rev. Mack Morris cut up his Nike headband and sweatband during his address at Woodridge Baptist Church in Mobile on Sunday, per multiplemedia reports.

The church shared footage of the sermon, titled “The Storms of Life,” to Vimeo. Morris’ criticism begins at the 46:45 mark:

“The first pair of jogging shoes I wore were Nike jogging shoes,” said Morris. “That was in the early ’80s. I’ve been wearing Nike jogging shoes since 1980. I got news for you, I bought my last pair of Nike shoes.”

Morris then used scissors to chop up his sweatband and headband. He tossed them to one side to cheers and clapping from the congregation.

“I ain’t using that no more,” Morris added. He further explained:

“Colin Kaepernick. He’s just inked a contract with Nike. Nobody knows and nobody’s telling how many multi-millions of dollars that is going to be simply because he does not want to stand when the national anthem is being sung.”

Morris did not cut up his Nike sneakers that he talked about, and didn’t make clear whether he still plans to wear them while jogging.

Nike sparked anger last week among conservatives, including President Donald Trump, after it made Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary advertising for its “Just Do It” campaign.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoItpic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick began protesting police brutality and racial injustice in 2016 by taking a knee during the national anthem before NFL games. Critics, again including Trump, have wrongly accused him of disrespecting the flag.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Kenner, Louisiana, banned city recreation facilities from buying Nike products. The company’s online sales have reportedly soared since it announced the Kaepernick deal.