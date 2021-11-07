Alabama passes Cincinnati for No. 2 spot behind Georgia in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll

A rash of upsets and near misses in college football led to some shuffling in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as the season heads down the home stretch.

Georgia was again unaffected by the chaos, however. The Bulldogs turned in another dominant performance, this time against Missouri, and remains the unanimous No. 1 choice.

Alabama had a much harder time dispatching LSU but nevertheless overtakes Cincinnati for the No. 2 spot. The Bearcats, who needed a late goal-line stand to escape Tulsa, slip to No. 3. Oklahoma, which managed to avoid trouble by having the weekend off, holds at No. 4 followed by Ohio State, which also struggled to put away Nebraska on the road.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) falls into the end zone for a touchdown against LSU during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Michigan State was not as fortunate. The Spartans fall three places to No. 9 after their loss at Purdue, putting them a slot behind No. 8 Michigan despite last week’s head-to-head win against the Wolverines. No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Notre Dame each move up a spot, and Oklahoma State climbs back into the top 10.

Though there were a number of unexpected results, there wasn’t much room for upward mobility this week. No. 15 Brigham Young climbs five places. Auburn takes the biggest drop within the Top 25, sliding six places to No. 20 after being shut down at No. 11 Texas A&M.

No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette rejoin the poll, while Kentucky and Southern Methodist fall out.

