Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner scheduled for top-30 visit with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in the final weeks of NFL draft preparation and they are scheduling the final top-30 visits they are allotted before the deadline. They had a pair of players in on Monday — Washington receiver Rome Odunze and Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson — and they have another top pass rusher coming in soon.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals will host Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner, although the day was not revealed.

Turner is nearly 6-foot-3 and weighs 247 pounds. He made Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort do a sort of happy shimmy dance when he ran his 40. He ran it in 4.46 seconds and posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 127-inch broad jump.

Replacing last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson as Alabama’s best pass rusher, Turner had 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He had 55 total pressures in 2023, per PFF.

He is largely considered the best pass rusher in the draft and could be a top-10 pick. If the Cardinals trade back from the No. 4 pick or even if they stay there, he will be considered.

