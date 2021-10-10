Alabama outside of top four in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Waking up on Sunday and the nightmare is still real for Alabama fans. For the first time in 19 games, Nick Saban’s squad has lost, getting outplayed by Texas A&M on Saturday night, 41-38.

Plenty of streaks came to an end as well. A former assistant coach has finally beaten Saban, alongside Alabama’s 100 game winning streak against unranked opponents. Not the situation Crimson Tide fans are used to being in.

With the loss, the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has dropped Alabama outside the coveted top four and to No. 5. Georgia has taken over the top spot, followed by Iowa, Oklahoma, Cincinnati.

Texas A&M shot back up in the rankings, going to No. 18. Florida is one spot ahead, claiming the title of the highest-ranked two-loss team in the poll.

Dropping out is Auburn and Texas, with both losing to out-of-state rivals.

Here is the full poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) +1 2 Iowa 6-0 1,537 (1) +1 3 Oklahoma 6-0 1,452 +2 4 Cincinnati 5-0 1,418 +2 5 Alabama 5-1 1,363 -4 6 Ohio State 5-1 1,254 +1 7 Michigan 6-0 1,237 +1 8 Penn State 5-1 1,124 -4 9 Michigan State 6-0 1,064 +2 10 Oregon 4-1 1,004 +1 11 Kentucky 6-0 994 +3 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910 – 13 Notre Dame 5-1 817 – 14 Ole Miss 4-1 741 +3 15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 – 16 Wake Forest 6-0 580 +4 17 Florida 4-2 543 +1 18 Texas A&M 4-2 396 +8 19 Arkansas 4-2 386 -3 20 BYU 5-1 342 -10 21 NC State 4-1 321 +1 22 Arizona State 5-1 294 +3 23 SMU 6-0 269 +1 24 San Diego State 5-0 156 +3 25 Clemson 3-2 155 -4

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.

