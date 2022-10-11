Alabama OT Tyler Steen dominating on the field this season as a pass protector

Alabama has long been known to have some of the nation’s best offensive linemen. For this season, Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen has provided a much-needed presence for this Alabama offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Steen was graded as the best pass blocker in college football in Week 6. He received a grade of 89.8.

Steen was a late transfer addition for the Crimson Tide during the off-season. After taking multiple visits to LSU and Virginia, he chose to transfer to Alabama.

Through six weeks, he has been an anchor for the Crimson Tide at left tackle. He is a very instinctive player and leads by example along the offensive front. It will be interesting to see how he develops as the season progresses.

OTs with the highest pass block grades from Week 6 🟥 Tyler Steen, Alabama: 89.8

🟪 Peter Skoronski, Northwestern: 89.5 pic.twitter.com/hDmD0tgrjZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Steen’s career as well as other current Alabama football players.

