Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal window opening up on Monday, Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer became the latest addition to the transfer portal. Four other offensive linemen (Tanner Bowles, Damieon George, Javion Cohen, and Amari Kight) also announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal.

Brockermeyer signed with the Tide as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Tide over his father’s alma mater: Texas. His brother, Blake, also played as a linebacker for the Longhorns.

Brockermeyer played sparingly in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He saw action in just two games at Alabama.

His twin, James, also signed with the Tide as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. He has not announced that he will be entering the transfer portal at this time.

A destination to keep a close eye on is Texas as head coach Steve Sarkisian was another key reason why the twins chose the Tide over the Longhorns coming out of high school.

NEW: Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal. Was ranked as a Top 10 player in the 2021 Class (No. 2 OT) The Lone Star State OT held 25 offers including Texas, Clemson, and others.https://t.co/U7u1XDixSN pic.twitter.com/UceAKGfxky — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as it pertains to the transfer portal.

