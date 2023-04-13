Alabama OT prospect among latest pre-draft visits for Seahawks

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen has the Seahawks on his long list of teams to visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft in two weeks.

Seattle understandably hasn’t shown much interest in offensive tackles throughout the draft process. Last year they landed two likely long-term starters in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. Steen is only the second reported meeting for an OT prospect and the Seahawks – the other being Ohio State’s gigantic right tackle Dawand Jones.

Steen has experience on both sides, though. That makes him an interesting swing tackle option for teams looking for depth at both spots. At the combine, Steen was measured at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds with 32.75″ arms and 10.5″ hands. Steen also showcased his power and explosiveness with 31 bench press reps and a 29.5″ vertical.

Here’s Lance Zierling’s scouting report from NFL.com.

“Steen uses length and hand resets to extend his mirroring. He would benefit from better catch-and-clamp hands to limit secondary rush opportunities. He plays with hustle off the snap to find back-side positioning on zone blocks, but he needs to eliminate his forward lean in space to improve timing and adjustments at the second level. Steen has good size with average athleticism and is still fine-tuning technique. He could compete for a role as a swing backup early on but could find starting snaps in time.”

The Seahawks have made a habit of drafting players who they get stuck on at the Senior Bowl. Here’s a look at Steen’s reps there.

Mock draft projections for Steen have him coming off the board in Round 3.

