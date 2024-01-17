Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is reportedly set to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported the news that Proctor planned to enter the transfer portal this morning.

The 6-foot-7, 360 pound offensive tackle started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide at left tackle. Proctor was selected to the All-SEC Freshman team by the league’s coaches and was named to On3’s Freshman All-American team.

Proctor hails from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, just outside of Des Moines. A consensus five-star signee, Proctor was initially committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes before flipping his commitment and ultimately signing with the Crimson Tide.

247Sports ranks Proctor as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal, as the No. 1 offensive tackle and as a five-star transfer. Rivals also rates Proctor as a five-star transfer and as the nation’s No. 4 transfer.

Coming out of high school, Proctor was rated as the No. 5 player nationally, as the country’s top offensive tackle and as the No. 1 player from the state of Iowa in the 2023 signing class per 247Sports.

Rivals rated Proctor as the No. 8 player nationally, as the No. 1 offensive tackle and as the top player from Iowa. ESPN ranked Proctor as the No. 10 player in the country, as the No. 2 offensive tackle and as the top player from Iowa. Lastly, On3 listed Proctor as the No. 27 player nationally, as the No. 5 offensive tackle and as the No. 1 player from Iowa.

Now, after helping guide Alabama to a 12-2 season, an SEC championship victory over Georgia and a College Football Playoff berth, the possibility for Proctor to end up in Iowa City after all exists once again.

