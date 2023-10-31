Alabama OT JC Latham currently in walking boot, expected to play vs. LSU

Alabama football right tackle JC Latham was wearing a walking boot during his media availability on Tuesday, as reported by Mike Rodak of Bama247.

The junior offensive lineman told media members that he was injured in the third quarter of the Tennessee game, which is now nearly a week and a half ago, but that he should be set to play this upcoming Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s highly-anticipated home matchup with LSU.

As the 2023 regular season has gone on the offense has improved significantly, but many still believe the offensive line is a weak spot for the team. Latham has been a strong member of the unit and having him on the field, even in a somewhat limited capacity, is crucial to the success of Jalen Milroe and the rest of the offense.

Alabama RT JC Latham arrived at his news conference Tuesday wearing a walking boot. He said his injury happened in the third quarter but he'll be "ready to play" against LSU. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 31, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Latham throughout the week as Saturday approaches and share any updates as they become available.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire