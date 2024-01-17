Alabama OT and former Oregon target Kadyn Proctor to enter transfer portal

In the wake of legendary head coach Nick Saban leaving the Alabama Crimson Tide, we’ve seen several top-rated players choose to leave the program and enter the transfer portal, despite the hiring of former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that All-American safety Caleb Downs was entering the portal, a player that Oregon has shown interest in. Not long after, it was also announced that Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor was entering the portal as well.

Oregon Duck fans will likely remember Proctor’s name because he was a major recruiting target for the Ducks before choosing the Tide. Proctor was the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, and the No. 5 overall player. He took multiple visits to Oregon, and was very close to flipping his commitment from Iowa to the Ducks before ultimately choosing Alabama.

Now that he is in the portal, the Hawkeyes are looking like the team to beat in his transfer recruitment, with a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction already coming in for Proctor to choose Iowa, just minutes after he entered the portal. Proctor is from Des Moines, Iowa, so returning home would not come as a major surprise.

The 6’8 365 OT started every game for Alabama as a true freshman and received Freshman All-American & 1st Team Freshman All-SEC Honors.

While Proctor considered the Ducks the first time around, it would honestly be a surprise if he ended up in Eugene this time around. Going into 2024, Oregon is feeling very good about their situation on the offensive line, with former 5-star OT Josh Conerly holding it down at LT as a second-year starter, and veteran OT Ajani Cornelius announcing his return at RT for one more year.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire