Alabama OT Evan Neal won’t work out at NFL Scouting Combine

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal won’t go through on-field workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A strong candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Neal will participate in interviews at the combine in Indianapolis, but will wait until the Crimson Tide’s pro day on March 30th to work out for scouts, Rapoport says.

A massive, dominant blocker, Neal would make plenty of sense as a protector for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

