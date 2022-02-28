Alabama OT Evan Neal won’t work out at NFL Scouting Combine

#Bama OL Evan Neal, a potential top overall pick for the NFL Draft, will wait until his Pro Day on March 30 to work out, source says. He’ll participate in interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, but after a long season, he’ll take a few extra weeks to prepare. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2022

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal won’t go through on-field workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A strong candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Neal will participate in interviews at the combine in Indianapolis, but will wait until the Crimson Tide’s pro day on March 30th to work out for scouts, Rapoport says.

A massive, dominant blocker, Neal would make plenty of sense as a protector for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

