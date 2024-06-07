Alabama has one of the best QB situations in all of college football

After a rocky start to the 2023 season for Alabama Crimson Tide football quarterback Jalen Milroe, he finished the season strong and returns to make an impact in the upcoming 2024 season. He’s now being praised as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, putting Alabama in a great position to succeed in a season full of uneasiness.

In 2023, Milroe appeared in 13 games and completed 187 of his 284 passing attempts (65.8) for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. His ability to run the ball as a fast and elusive rusher also makes him one of the nation’s most dangerous quarterbacks. Last season, he ran the ball 161 times for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

ESPN’s David Hale recently ranked all 134 teams by quarterback situation (subscription required) and grouped them into tiers.

Alabama, thanks to Milroe, was in the highest tier along with Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs, Dillon Gabriel of the Oregon Ducks and Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns.

“No QB had a higher percentage of his dropbacks come vs. zone last season than Milroe (70.2%),” write Hale. “Interestingly, Milroe actually thrived vs. zone coverage (11.2 yards per pass, 64.9 raw QBR, 16 TD, 4 INT) and struggled more vs. man coverage (8.3 yards per pass, 55.4 raw QBR, 5 TDs and 2 picks).”

Along with Milroe is a mention of likely QB2 on the Alabama football depth chart, Ty Simpson.

The 2024 Crimson Tide football season is rapidly approaching and Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the offseason progresses.

