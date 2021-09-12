Alabama once again claims top spot in latest AP Top 25

Alabama earned another win this past Saturday, as the Crimson Tide took down the Mercer Bears with a final score of 48-14.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Alabama was once again voted No. 1 in the country, and the Crimson Tide got the same result in the AP Top 25.

In another week of college football filled with close games, upsets and blow outs, one thing remains constant: Alabama winning by a lot, and staying at the top.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points 1 Alabama 2-0 1,572 2 Georgia 2-0 1,514 3 Oklahoma 2-0 1,402 4 Oregon 2-0 1,355 5 Iowa 2-0 1,263 6 Clemson 1-1 1,246 7 Texas A&M 2-0 1,206 8 Cincinnati 2-0 1,149 9 Ohio State 1-1 1,029 10 Penn State 2-0 1,005 11 Florida 2-0 935 12 Notre Dame 2-0 926 13 UCLA 2-0 804 14 Iowa State 1-1 593 15 Virginia Tech 2-0 591 16 Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17 Ole Miss 2-0 550 18 Wisconsin 1-1 499 19 Arizona State 2-0 341 20 Arkansas 2-0 277 21 North Carolina 1-1 268 22 Auburn 2-0 233 23 BYU 2-0 213 24 Miami 1-1 177 25 Michigan 2-0 163

