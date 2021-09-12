Alabama once again claims top spot in latest AP Top 25

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Alabama earned another win this past Saturday, as the Crimson Tide took down the Mercer Bears with a final score of 48-14.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Alabama was once again voted No. 1 in the country, and the Crimson Tide got the same result in the AP Top 25.

In another week of college football filled with close games, upsets and blow outs, one thing remains constant: Alabama winning by a lot, and staying at the top.

AP Top 25

Rank

Team

Record

Points

1

Alabama

2-0

1,572

2

Georgia

2-0

1,514

3

Oklahoma

2-0

1,402

4

Oregon

2-0

1,355

5

Iowa

2-0

1,263

6

Clemson

1-1

1,246

7

Texas A&M

2-0

1,206

8

Cincinnati

2-0

1,149

9

Ohio State

1-1

1,029

10

Penn State

2-0

1,005

11

Florida

2-0

935

12

Notre Dame

2-0

926

13

UCLA

2-0

804

14

Iowa State

1-1

593

15

Virginia Tech

2-0

591

16

Coastal Carolina

2-0

562

17

Ole Miss

2-0

550

18

Wisconsin

1-1

499

19

Arizona State

2-0

341

20

Arkansas

2-0

277

21

North Carolina

1-1

268

22

Auburn

2-0

233

23

BYU

2-0

213

24

Miami

1-1

177

25

Michigan

2-0

163

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and publish where they stand in the weekly rankings.

