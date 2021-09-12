Alabama once again claims top spot in latest AP Top 25
Alabama earned another win this past Saturday, as the Crimson Tide took down the Mercer Bears with a final score of 48-14.
In the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Alabama was once again voted No. 1 in the country, and the Crimson Tide got the same result in the AP Top 25.
In another week of college football filled with close games, upsets and blow outs, one thing remains constant: Alabama winning by a lot, and staying at the top.
AP Top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1
Alabama
2-0
1,572
2
Georgia
2-0
1,514
3
Oklahoma
2-0
1,402
4
Oregon
2-0
1,355
5
Iowa
2-0
1,263
6
Clemson
1-1
1,246
7
Texas A&M
2-0
1,206
8
Cincinnati
2-0
1,149
9
Ohio State
1-1
1,029
10
Penn State
2-0
1,005
11
Florida
2-0
935
12
Notre Dame
2-0
926
13
UCLA
2-0
804
14
Iowa State
1-1
593
15
Virginia Tech
2-0
591
16
Coastal Carolina
2-0
562
17
Ole Miss
2-0
550
18
Wisconsin
1-1
499
19
Arizona State
2-0
341
20
Arkansas
2-0
277
21
North Carolina
1-1
268
22
Auburn
2-0
233
23
BYU
2-0
213
24
Miami
1-1
177
25
Michigan
2-0
163
Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and publish where they stand in the weekly rankings.
