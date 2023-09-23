Alabama-Ole Miss live score, updates, highlights from Crimson Tide Week 4 game vs. Rebels

Alabama football needs to score a victory over Ole Miss this week to get back on track and prove it can still compete at a high level.

The Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) come into town with a perfect record as Lane Kiffin looks to secure his first victory over his former boss, Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide coach is 3-0 against the former Alabama offensive coordinator since Kiffin took the Ole Miss job ahead of the 2020 season.

Jaxson Dart is back at quarterback for the Rebels, and Jalen Milroe is the freshly named starter for the Crimson Tide. Milroe started the first two games of the season before he was benched, but Saban named him the starter ahead of the game against the Rebels on Saturday that will open up SEC play. The game is set to be Milroe's fourth start; he's in the middle of his third season with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama-Ole Miss score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Alabama — — — — — Ole Miss — — — — —

Alabama vs. Ole Miss live updates, highlights

What channel is Alabama on today?

Alabama football will play Ole Miss on CBS in Week 4. On the call will be Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jason McCourty and Tiffany Blackmon. Calling the game on the CTSN radio broadcast will be Eli Gold, Tyler Watts and Christian Miller.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Rebels will face each other at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 23

Spread: Alabama (-7)

Over/under: (55.5)

Moneyline: Alabama -250 | Ole Miss +200

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 20 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 13 LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 12 Alabama Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 LSU Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 14 Open Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State

