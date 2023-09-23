Alabama-Ole Miss live score, updates, highlights from Crimson Tide Week 4 game vs. Rebels
Alabama football needs to score a victory over Ole Miss this week to get back on track and prove it can still compete at a high level.
The Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) come into town with a perfect record as Lane Kiffin looks to secure his first victory over his former boss, Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide coach is 3-0 against the former Alabama offensive coordinator since Kiffin took the Ole Miss job ahead of the 2020 season.
MORE: Watch Alabama-Ole Miss live with Fubo (free trial)
Jaxson Dart is back at quarterback for the Rebels, and Jalen Milroe is the freshly named starter for the Crimson Tide. Milroe started the first two games of the season before he was benched, but Saban named him the starter ahead of the game against the Rebels on Saturday that will open up SEC play. The game is set to be Milroe's fourth start; he's in the middle of his third season with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama-Ole Miss score
Teams
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Alabama
—
—
—
—
—
Ole Miss
—
—
—
—
—
JALEN MILROE: Competition's not new for Jalen Milroe. Here's how he won a quarterback battle years ago
Alabama vs. Ole Miss live updates, highlights
This section will be updated closer to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.
What channel is Alabama on today?
Channel: CBS
Stream: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)
Alabama football will play Ole Miss on CBS in Week 4. On the call will be Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jason McCourty and Tiffany Blackmon. Calling the game on the CTSN radio broadcast will be Eli Gold, Tyler Watts and Christian Miller.
Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
DEEP DIVE: The secret to unlocking Alabama's offense with Jalen Milroe? Start with the running game
Alabama vs. Ole Miss start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
The Crimson Tide and Rebels will face each other at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 23
Spread: Alabama (-7)
Over/under: (55.5)
Moneyline: Alabama -250 | Ole Miss +200
Alabama football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Alabama 56, MTSU 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
Texas 34, Alabama 24
Saturday, Sept. 16
Alabama 17, South Florida 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 16 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 30
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 20 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 13 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Auburn
Ole Miss football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23
Saturday, Sept. 23
at No. 12 Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. No. 13 LSU
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 14
Open
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Auburn
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 1 Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Thursday, Nov. 23
at Mississippi State
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama-Ole Miss live score, updates, highlights