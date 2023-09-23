Alabama-Ole Miss 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Crimson Tide, Rebels
ESPN's '"College GameDay" crew has made its picks for the matchup between No. 12 Alabama football and No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday.
X of the X panelists chose the Crimson Tide over the Rebels, including celebrity guest picker Vince Vaughn.
More: Nick Saban tells Pat McAfee why he views Alabama's quarterback uncertainty as a motivator
Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium from Tuscaloosa:
Alabama-Ole Miss predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Vince Vaughn, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked:
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Vince Vaughn: Alabama
Lee Corso: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Alabama-Ole Miss