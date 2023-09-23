Advertisement

Alabama-Ole Miss 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Crimson Tide, Rebels

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read

ESPN's '"College GameDay" crew has made its picks for the matchup between No. 12 Alabama football and No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday.

X of the X panelists chose the Crimson Tide over the Rebels, including celebrity guest picker Vince Vaughn.

Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium from Tuscaloosa:

  • Desmond Howard: Ole Miss

  • Pat McAfee: Alabama

  • Vince Vaughn: Alabama

  • Lee Corso: Ole Miss

  • Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Alabama-Ole Miss