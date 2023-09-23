Alabama-Ole Miss 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Crimson Tide, Rebels

ESPN's '"College GameDay" crew has made its picks for the matchup between No. 12 Alabama football and No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday.

X of the X panelists chose the Crimson Tide over the Rebels, including celebrity guest picker Vince Vaughn.

Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium from Tuscaloosa:

Desmond Howard : Ole Miss

Pat McAfee : Alabama

Vince Vaughn : Alabama

Lee Corso : Ole Miss

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

