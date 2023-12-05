Alabama OL target, 2024 5-star OT Jordan Seaton sets commitment date
The Alabama coaching staff has been persistent on 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton being their No. 1 remaining target. Well, the time has come for the IMG Academy product to announce his commitment.
On Monday, Seaton announced that he would be making his commitment known on Dec. 7. He announced via X; formerly known as Twitter.
Seaton is one of the most highly-coveted offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, he will have the opportunity to play offensive guard or offensive tackle at the college level.
As it stands, the favorites to land his commitment are Tennessee or Oregon. However, that has been merely speculation at this time. No crystal balls have been placed for where Seaton will end up.
Seaton has been to Tuscaloosa multiple times. There seems to be a strong relationship between Seaton and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. However, it is unclear if Alabama will be the school he chooses. Seaton will reveal that news in a few days.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
30
5
2
Rivals
5
25
8
1
ESPN
5
19
5
1
On3 Recruiting
5
7
3
1
247 Composite
5
16
4
1
Vitals
Hometown
Washington, DC
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-5
287
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 29, 2022
Seaton has taken both unofficial and official visits to Alabama.
Top schools
Alabama
Maryland
Social media
