Alabama OL Jamin Brown looks back at weekend commitment to Duke

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Just as the stock surrounding Jamin Brown was rising this spring, he set several official visits and locked down his recruitment.

Duke got him on campus for a return visit, this time in an official capacity, and he wouldn't leave Durham without giving his verbal commitment to Manny Diaz and company.

"I’ve felt like Duke was home since the first time I came," Brown told Rivals. "The official visit sealed the deal. Seeing the culture and meeting all the players...

"The culture is just different and I wanna be apart of that."

The Gadsden (Ala.) Southside interior offensive line prospect joins one of the largest offensive line hauls in the class of 2025 to date, as the Blue Devils now have six offensive line projections in the class.

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

The new staff at Duke has hit the ground running in recruiting, boasting a Rivals top-20 class with the 20 pledges on board. Half of the class has come on board in the month of June, with Brown being one of five projected to play up front among the recent pledges.

It means assistant coach Jeff Norrid has been especially busy on the trail.

"I love coach Norrid and how he develops offensive lineman," Brown said. "He sees me as a guy who’s versatile enough to play all spots but seen more as a guard. And the offense coach (Jonathan) Brewer has is gonna be special, just like it was at SMU.

"Coach Diaz is gonna lead the program to a special place and I can’t wait to be apart of it."

The Alabama native, who committed to Baylor very early on in the process, said he once rushed a commitment as an underclassman. Now his recruitment is shut down, locked in to the ACC program after multiple trips to the area.

"The people in Durham are so genuine," Brown said. "Every place we went to, the waiters were awesome and even talking to people who just attend the school and aren’t on the football team. They love Duke."

Both on and off he field, the rising-senior expects to hit the ground running once on campus for good.

"Let’s work!" Brown said. "I’m home!"

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM