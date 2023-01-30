Alabama offers the younger brother of former Heisman winner Jameis Winston

Alabama almost landed a commitment from former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, but the product of Hueytown High School found it in his best interest to play for Florida State.

The Tide extended an early offer to Jonah Winston. He is the younger brother of Jameis and is a 2026 quarterback prospect.

Jonah plays quarterback for Hoover High School. Despite him being just a freshman this past season, he was still able to contribute to the Buccaneers’ offense. He played in eight games while throwing for 39 yards and rushing for 56 yards. Jonah also found the end zone twice as a freshman. Additionally, he hauled in 12 receptions for 127 receiving yards and a touchdown.

While the majority of his production came at wide receiver, he will likely follow in his brother’s footsteps of playing quarterback at the next level. Other programs that have offered him thus far are Texas A&M, Marshall, and Troy.

His recruitment is one to keep an eye on because Alabama has entered the conversation very early. In that case, Jonah has made a great first impression on the coaching staff it seems.

I am blessed to receive my second SEC offer from the university of @AlabamaFTBL! I would like to thank the lord for my 4 offers and talk to my grandma up above that I’ll continue to work and make her proud on and off the field! @antonorwins @MDFNATION @freddierch8 @HarryLittle20 pic.twitter.com/BudqOQAOmx — Jonah Winston (@Jpw2026) January 30, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruiting news.

Story continues

List

5 teams that could trade up to draft Bryce Young first overall in 2023 NFL draft

List

Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire