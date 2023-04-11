Alabama offers Tulane commit, 2024 TE Traville Frederick Jr.

The Alabama coaching staff hosted 2024 tight end and Tulane commit Traville Frederick Jr. for an unofficial visit on Monday. The Tide extended him his first power-five offer.

Frederick Jr. has been committed to the Green Wave since March 4. However, this offer could change some things for the Louisiana native.

Based on his highlight tape, Frederick Jr. possesses the size and playmaking abilities to play at a high level like the power-five. He can be used at either tight end or wide receiver which makes him an even more valuable prospect.

With Alabama being the first power-five program to offer, it should help the Tide’s chances. Alabama has a history of putting tight ends in the NFL as well. Several that have starred in Tuscaloosa and moved on to the next level are O.J. Howard, Irv Smith Jr., and Miller Forristall.

Frederick Jr. will be a recruit to keep a close eye on. The Tide do not have a tight end commit at this time. Frederick Jr. would be a nice addition to the class if he were to commit in the future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Traville Frederick Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 26 53 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Jeanerette, Louisiana Projected Position Tight end Height 6-3 Weight 228 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 10, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 10, 2023

Other offers

Tulane (committed)

Louisiana

Incarnate Word

North Texas

Troy

Twitter

