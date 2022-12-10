Alabama offers top-rated DB in 2025 class
Alabama’s coaching staff has made it a priority to land elite talent from the Sunshine state over the years. On Wednesday, the Tide extended an offer to 2025 defensive back Ivan Taylor. The Florida native is the son of former Steelers defensive back, Ike Taylor.
His father was a two-time Super Bowl champion and is arguably one of the best cornerbacks to play in the NFL in the early 2000s. Ivan has a lot to live up to as his high school career progresses.
He is currently a sophomore at West Orange High School. As a freshman, he tallied 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception. His stats for his sophomore season have not been released at this time.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
31
4
1
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Winter Garden, Florida
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-11
Weight
170
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 7, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Extremely blessed to receive an offer to the University of Alabama 🐘 #AGTG @Coach_TRob @AlabamaFTBL @WestOrangeFB @Coach_GThompson @247Sports @247recruiting @adamgorney @OS_ChrisHays @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong247 @Rivals @SeanW_Rivals @24k7v7 @osvarsity pic.twitter.com/LeQ10lTkET
— Ivan Taylor (@ivantay2four1) December 7, 2022