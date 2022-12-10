Alabama offers top-rated DB in 2025 class

Alabama’s coaching staff has made it a priority to land elite talent from the Sunshine state over the years. On Wednesday, the Tide extended an offer to 2025 defensive back Ivan Taylor. The Florida native is the son of former Steelers defensive back, Ike Taylor.

His father was a two-time Super Bowl champion and is arguably one of the best cornerbacks to play in the NFL in the early 2000s. Ivan has a lot to live up to as his high school career progresses.

He is currently a sophomore at West Orange High School. As a freshman, he tallied 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception. His stats for his sophomore season have not been released at this time.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ivan Taylor’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 31 4 1 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Winter Garden, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-11 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 7, 2022

No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Florida

Michigan

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Pittsburgh

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire