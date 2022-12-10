Alabama offers top-rated DB in 2025 class

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s coaching staff has made it a priority to land elite talent from the Sunshine state over the years. On Wednesday, the Tide extended an offer to 2025 defensive back Ivan Taylor. The Florida native is the son of former Steelers defensive back, Ike Taylor.

His father was a two-time Super Bowl champion and is arguably one of the best cornerbacks to play in the NFL in the early 2000s. Ivan has a lot to live up to as his high school career progresses.

He is currently a sophomore at West Orange High School. As a freshman, he tallied 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception. His stats for his sophomore season have not been released at this time.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ivan Taylor’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

31

4

1

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Winter Garden, Florida

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5-11

Weight

170

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 7, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories