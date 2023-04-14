Alabama offers Texas native, 2024 DL Travis Jackson
The Alabama coaching staff extended its latest offer to 2024 defensive lineman Travis Jackson.
Jackson plays for Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas. He was a high school teammate of current Alabama players Jam Miller and Jordan Renaud.
As a junior, Jackson tallied 60 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He was a key piece of the Raiders’ defense last season.
He has received a handful of power-five offers. Other programs that have offered him are Houston, Texas Tech, and Missouri.
Jackson has taken two unofficial visits at this point in time. He visited Texas Tech in October. Jackson also visited Texas in January. The Longhorns have yet to offer.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Travis Jackson’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
–
62
20
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
66
38
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Tyler, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-4
Weight
230
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 12, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Kansas State
Missouri
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
Texas Tech
After an amazing conversation with @HolmonWiggins I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!!!!! @CoachBeauTrahan @CharlesMossFB #offer #blessed #SEC #RollTide pic.twitter.com/GVEeBS8YaO
— Travis Jackson (@thaboitj) April 13, 2023