Alabama offers Texas native, 2024 DL Travis Jackson

The Alabama coaching staff extended its latest offer to 2024 defensive lineman Travis Jackson.

Jackson plays for Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas. He was a high school teammate of current Alabama players Jam Miller and Jordan Renaud.

As a junior, Jackson tallied 60 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He was a key piece of the Raiders’ defense last season.

He has received a handful of power-five offers. Other programs that have offered him are Houston, Texas Tech, and Missouri.

Jackson has taken two unofficial visits at this point in time. He visited Texas Tech in October. Jackson also visited Texas in January. The Longhorns have yet to offer.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Travis Jackson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 – 62 20 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 66 38 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Tyler, Texas Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-4 Weight 230 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 12, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Kansas State

Missouri

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

Texas Tech

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire