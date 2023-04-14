Alabama offers Texas native, 2024 DL Travis Jackson

Brody Smoot
The Alabama coaching staff extended its latest offer to 2024 defensive lineman Travis Jackson.

Jackson plays for Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas. He was a high school teammate of current Alabama players Jam Miller and Jordan Renaud.

As a junior, Jackson tallied 60 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He was a key piece of the Raiders’ defense last season.

He has received a handful of power-five offers. Other programs that have offered him are Houston, Texas Tech, and Missouri.

Jackson has taken two unofficial visits at this point in time. He visited Texas Tech in October. Jackson also visited Texas in January. The Longhorns have yet to offer.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Travis Jackson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

62

20

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

66

38

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tyler, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive line

Height

6-4

Weight

230

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 12, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

  • Kansas State

  • Missouri

  • Oklahoma State

  • Oregon State

  • Texas Tech

Twitter

