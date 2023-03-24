Alabama offers in-state, 2026 RB Ja’Michael Jones

The Alabama coaching staff extended a verbal offer to 2026 running back Ja’Michael Jones. He is one of two running backs that have been offered by the Tide as a freshman in high school. The other is Jonaz Walton out of Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

Jones plays running back for Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery, Alabama. He was an intrical part of the Wildcats’ offense last season.

In his freshman highlight tape, Jones flashes his ability to make one cut and get downhill at a quick rate.

Despite him being just a freshman, several other SEC programs have also extended him verbal offers. Several of them being Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ja’Michael Jones’ recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown

Montgomery, Alabama

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-11

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 22, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 22, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

