Alabama offers in-state, 2026 RB Ja’Michael Jones

The Alabama coaching staff extended a verbal offer to 2026 running back Ja’Michael Jones. He is one of two running backs that have been offered by the Tide as a freshman in high school. The other is Jonaz Walton out of Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

Jones plays running back for Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery, Alabama. He was an intrical part of the Wildcats’ offense last season.

In his freshman highlight tape, Jones flashes his ability to make one cut and get downhill at a quick rate.

Despite him being just a freshman, several other SEC programs have also extended him verbal offers. Several of them being Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

Vitals

Hometown Montgomery, Alabama Projected Position Running back Height 5-11 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 22, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 22, 2023

Other offers

