Alabama offers in-state, 2026 LB Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones
Alabama rarely extends offers to high school freshmen. However, one prospect that has earned an offer is 2026 linebacker Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones. His nickname is indicative of his performance on the field as well.
Jones tallied 130 tackles, 15 sacks, and two interceptions during his freshman campaign. In his freshman highlights, he flashes a lot of upside. His ability to play both off the edge and in the box will separate him from the other prospects in his recruiting class. He runs well from sideline to sideline and plays with great instincts.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the recruiting profile for the 2026 linebacker.
Vitals
Hometown
Mobile, Alabama
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-4
Weight
205
Class
2026
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Very blessed to receive an 🅾️ffer from @AlabamaFTBL @Coach_JakeLong @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 @JeremyO_Johnson @ErikRichardsUSA @adamgorney @spsmobile_al @airtran5 @SFC_B pic.twitter.com/FHgkBSGJPO
— ✪ Anthony “Tank” Jones ✪ (@Tank_Jones251) February 8, 2023