Alabama offers in-state, 2026 LB Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones

Alabama rarely extends offers to high school freshmen. However, one prospect that has earned an offer is 2026 linebacker Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones. His nickname is indicative of his performance on the field as well.

Jones tallied 130 tackles, 15 sacks, and two interceptions during his freshman campaign. In his freshman highlights, he flashes a lot of upside. His ability to play both off the edge and in the box will separate him from the other prospects in his recruiting class. He runs well from sideline to sideline and plays with great instincts.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the recruiting profile for the 2026 linebacker.

Vitals

Hometown Mobile, Alabama Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-4 Weight 205 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Arkansas

Missouri

Auburn

Georgia

Colorado

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire