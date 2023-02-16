Alabama offers in-state, 2025 Georgia commit Micah Debose

Brody Smoot
Offensive tackle Micah Debose of the 2025 class is verbally committed to Georgia but recently received an offer from Alabama. Debose has been committed to the Bulldogs since January.

The Mobile native stands at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, according to 247Sports. He flashes the strength and blocking ability to be a staple at tackle at the next level.

Debose is scheduled to visit Alabama on March 4 for Alabama’s Junior Day. He has also taken visits to Ole Miss, Georgia, and Alabama State up to this point.

With Georgia’s recent surge of success, it will not be easy to flip Debose’s commitment. However, the Alabama coaching staff will have plenty of time to try and flip his commitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Micah Debose’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

83

7

5

Rivals

4

40

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

4

50

6

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mobile, Alabama

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

315

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023

  • Scheduled to visit Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

