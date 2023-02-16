Alabama offers in-state, 2025 Georgia commit Micah Debose
Offensive tackle Micah Debose of the 2025 class is verbally committed to Georgia but recently received an offer from Alabama. Debose has been committed to the Bulldogs since January.
The Mobile native stands at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, according to 247Sports. He flashes the strength and blocking ability to be a staple at tackle at the next level.
Debose is scheduled to visit Alabama on March 4 for Alabama’s Junior Day. He has also taken visits to Ole Miss, Georgia, and Alabama State up to this point.
With Georgia’s recent surge of success, it will not be easy to flip Debose’s commitment. However, the Alabama coaching staff will have plenty of time to try and flip his commitment.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Micah Debose’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
83
7
5
Rivals
4
40
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
50
6
4
Vitals
Hometown
Mobile, Alabama
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-5
Weight
315
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023
Scheduled to visit Alabama on March 4, 2023
Other offers
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Alabama🐘🐘#blessed #RollTide @coachcook55 @coachmaye3 @CoachAArmstrong @ChapmanShalimar @ChadSimmons_ @BenThomasPreps @BHoward_11 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/z7egCKt2hx
— Micah DeBose (@MicahDebose) February 9, 2023