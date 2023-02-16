Alabama offers in-state, 2025 Georgia commit Micah Debose

Offensive tackle Micah Debose of the 2025 class is verbally committed to Georgia but recently received an offer from Alabama. Debose has been committed to the Bulldogs since January.

The Mobile native stands at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, according to 247Sports. He flashes the strength and blocking ability to be a staple at tackle at the next level.

Debose is scheduled to visit Alabama on March 4 for Alabama’s Junior Day. He has also taken visits to Ole Miss, Georgia, and Alabama State up to this point.

With Georgia’s recent surge of success, it will not be easy to flip Debose’s commitment. However, the Alabama coaching staff will have plenty of time to try and flip his commitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Micah Debose’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 83 7 5 Rivals 4 40 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 4 50 6 4

Vitals

Hometown Mobile, Alabama Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 315 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023

Scheduled to visit Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

Georgia (committed)

Auburn

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire