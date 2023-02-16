Alabama offers in-state, 2024 safety Cam Pruitt

In the past, the Alabama coaching staff has made it a priority to land some of the top prospects from the Mobile area. This time around, the Crimson Tide are going to try and earn a commitment from 2024 safety Cam Pruitt. The product of Theodore High School added an offer from Alabama on Feb. 10.

Pruitt is not ranked on any recruiting circuits at this point in time, but that is likely to change in the near future. Numerous power-five programs have extended him offers and more will follow suit in the months ahead,

Pruitt’s size stands out at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds. He possesses great athleticism and ranginess to play in the SEC. His ability to play linebacker or safety will help him see the field at the next level.

One thing that will help Alabama’s chances of landing Pruitt is the fact that his cousin is 2024 Alabama commit Sterling Dixon. The two could look to team up at the college level. Alabama could be a good landing spot for the two of them if that is the case.

Vitals

Hometown Theodore, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 6-3 Weight 187 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 10, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire