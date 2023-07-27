Alabama offers son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick,  received an offer from Alabama on Tuesday.

Kirkpatrick Jr. has followed in his dad’s footsteps as far as becoming a highly-coveted prospect. He recently received an offer from Alabama. However, he is different from his father in several ways.

Despite being listed as a cornerback by several recruiting sites, Kirkpatrick Jr. is being recruited to play safety at Alabama. He is 6 feet tall and 192 pounds, according to 247Sports. Kirkpatrick Jr. is a senior at Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama.

Thus far, Alabama does not have a safety in the 2024 recruiting class. Kirkpatrick Jr. is a prospect to keep an eye on. Alabama would like to sign at least one safety in the class and Kirkpatrick Jr. makes perfect sense for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

60

143

Rivals

3

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

33

90

247 Composite

3

1233

45

116

 

Vitals

Hometown

Gadsden, Alabama

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

192

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on July 25, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on July 25, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

