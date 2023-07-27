Alabama offers son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, received an offer from Alabama on Tuesday.
Kirkpatrick Jr. has followed in his dad’s footsteps as far as becoming a highly-coveted prospect. He recently received an offer from Alabama. However, he is different from his father in several ways.
Despite being listed as a cornerback by several recruiting sites, Kirkpatrick Jr. is being recruited to play safety at Alabama. He is 6 feet tall and 192 pounds, according to 247Sports. Kirkpatrick Jr. is a senior at Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama.
Thus far, Alabama does not have a safety in the 2024 recruiting class. Kirkpatrick Jr. is a prospect to keep an eye on. Alabama would like to sign at least one safety in the class and Kirkpatrick Jr. makes perfect sense for the Crimson Tide.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
60
143
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
33
90
247 Composite
3
1233
45
116
Vitals
Hometown
Gadsden, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
192
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on July 25, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on July 25, 2023
Other offers
Mississippi State
Missouri
#AG2G I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Alabama 🔴⚪️ #RollTide🐘@Coach_TRob @freddierch8 @CoachJoeCox @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/2TuVMJhTnX
— Dre Kirkpatrick jr (@KirkpatrickDre) July 25, 2023