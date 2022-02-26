Alabama offers a pair of rising 2023 RB prospects

The college football recruiting season never stops, especially if you are at a university like Alabama. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any successful football program and no one has encapsulated this idea more than Nick Saban and Alabama.

The Alabama coaching staff continues to roll out offers to high-level prospects in the class of 2023 and running backs Jeremiyah Love and Daylan Smothers are the latest to receive one from the Tide.

Love is a fast-rising prospect from Missouri who is currently a three-star according to 247Sports. Smothers is a four-star speedster from North Carolina.

Both Love and Smothers announced their offers on Twitter.

