Alabama offers Notre Dame commitment

Notre Dame currently has one of the best recruiting classes nationally for 2022 but it does feature just one wide receiver, Amorion Walker of Ponchatoulo, Louisiana.

The 6-3, 178 pound wide receiver committed to Notre Dame back in March but received an offer from the dynastic Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this week after running an incredible 4.4-second 40-yard dash at Alabama’s camp.

Hats off to the Notre Dame staff for recognizing the potential with Walker early and although Walker’s done nothing to make you think he’s wavering from the commitment, best of luck to the Fighting Irish staff in keeping it that way.

Related:

Scouts view: Newest Notre Dame commit, WR Amorion Walker