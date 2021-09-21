Alabama offers No. 2 prospect in 2024 class, Desmond Ricks

It’s never too early to get excited about some of the best young prospects in the country. Especially when Nick Saban has identified their talent at such an early age.

On Saturday, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2024 class, Desmond Ricks, received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Coming out of IMG Academy, he is in his second season of playing at the varsity level.

Ricks marks just the 9th offer Alabama has made within the 2024 class. Four other defensive backs have heard from the reigning national champions, all from California or Texas.

However, we know how much the state of Florida enjoys sending guys to Tuscaloosa. Especially the defensive backs. Patrick Surtain was the last five-star, while Jordan Battle (2018) and Terrion Arnold (2021) have come since then.

There is a long way to go with Ricks’ recruitment but history shows Alabama will be in the race until the end.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 2 1 1 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, FL Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 170

Recruitment

Offered on Sept. 18, 2021

No visit yet

Offers (24 total)

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Miami

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Oregon

Tennessee

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball at the time of posting

Film

Twitter

Extremely blessed to receive a offer from the prestigious university of Alabama @BAMACoachG #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ol2fqJWVif — Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) September 18, 2021

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Griffin McVeigh on Twitter @Griffin_McVeigh.