Alabama offers No. 2 prospect in 2024 class, Desmond Ricks
It’s never too early to get excited about some of the best young prospects in the country. Especially when Nick Saban has identified their talent at such an early age.
On Saturday, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2024 class, Desmond Ricks, received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Coming out of IMG Academy, he is in his second season of playing at the varsity level.
Ricks marks just the 9th offer Alabama has made within the 2024 class. Four other defensive backs have heard from the reigning national champions, all from California or Texas.
However, we know how much the state of Florida enjoys sending guys to Tuscaloosa. Especially the defensive backs. Patrick Surtain was the last five-star, while Jordan Battle (2018) and Terrion Arnold (2021) have come since then.
There is a long way to go with Ricks’ recruitment but history shows Alabama will be in the race until the end.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
2
1
1
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, FL
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-1
Weight
170
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 18, 2021
No visit yet
Offers (24 total)
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball at the time of posting
Film
Extremely blessed to receive a offer from the prestigious university of Alabama @BAMACoachG #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ol2fqJWVif
— Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) September 18, 2021
